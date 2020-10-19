UPDATE 2-Primeira Liga Standings

Oct 18 (OPTA) - Standings for the Primeira Liga on Sunday P W D L F A Pts 1 Benfica 3 3 0 0 10 3 9 ........................................... 2 Porto 4 2 1 1 12 6 7 ........................................... 3 Sporting CP 3 2 1 0 6 2 7 4 Santa Clara 4 2 1 1 4 2 7 ........................................... 5 Braga 4 2 0 2 7 5 6 ........................................... 6 Marítimo 4 2 0 2 6 7 6 7 Gil Vicente 3 1 2 0 2 1 5 8 Nacional 4 1 2 1 5 5 5 9 Moreirense 4 1 2 1 3 3 5 10 Belenenses 4 1 2 1 2 2 5 11 Guimarães 3 1 1 1 1 1 4 12 Paços Ferreira 4 1 1 2 3 5 4 13 Portimonense 4 1 1 2 3 5 4 14 Famalicão 3 1 1 1 4 7 4 15 Rio Ave 3 0 3 0 2 2 3 16 Boavista 3 0 2 1 4 9 2 ........................................... 17 Tondela 4 0 2 2 3 8 2 18 Farense 3 0 0 3 2 6 0 1: Champions League 2: Champions League preliminary round 3-4: Europa League preliminary round 5: Europa League depending on domestic cup 17-18: Relegation