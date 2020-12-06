UPDATE 2-Primeira Liga Standings

Dec 5 (OPTA) - Standings for the Primeira Liga on Saturday P W D L F A Pts 1 Sporting CP 9 7 2 0 23 7 23 ............................................ 2 Braga 8 6 0 2 13 7 18 ............................................ 3 Benfica 8 6 0 2 19 10 18 4 Porto 8 5 1 2 19 10 16 ............................................ 5 Guimarães 9 5 1 3 7 7 16 ............................................ 6 Paços Ferreira 8 4 2 2 10 8 14 7 Rio Ave 8 2 4 2 5 7 10 8 Famalicão 9 2 4 3 13 18 10 9 Nacional 8 2 4 2 8 8 10 10 Santa Clara 8 3 1 4 7 8 10 11 Gil Vicente 9 2 3 4 8 10 9 12 Moreirense 9 2 3 4 7 10 9 13 Belenenses 8 1 5 2 3 5 8 14 Tondela 8 2 2 4 6 14 8 15 Portimonense 9 2 1 6 6 12 7 16 Marítimo 8 2 1 5 9 13 7 ............................................ 17 Boavista 8 1 4 3 10 15 7 18 Farense 8 1 2 5 9 13 5 1: Champions League 2: Champions League preliminary round 3-4: Europa League preliminary round 5: Europa League depending on domestic cup 17-18: Relegation