UPDATE 2-Primeira Liga Standings

Feb 2 (OPTA) - Standings for the Primeira Liga on Tuesday P W D L F A Pts 1 Sporting CP 16 13 3 0 34 9 42 .............................................. 2 Porto 16 12 2 2 39 17 38 .............................................. 3 Braga 16 11 0 5 28 15 33 4 Benfica 16 10 3 3 30 16 33 .............................................. 5 Paços Ferreira 16 9 4 3 24 13 31 .............................................. 6 Guimarães 15 9 2 4 20 13 29 7 Santa Clara 16 6 3 7 17 19 21 8 Moreirense 16 4 6 6 13 21 18 9 Tondela 16 5 3 8 15 25 18 10 Marítimo 16 5 2 9 16 22 17 11 Nacional 16 4 5 7 15 21 17 12 Belenenses 16 3 6 7 8 14 15 13 Portimonense 16 4 3 9 13 21 15 14 Rio Ave 16 3 6 7 11 20 15 15 Famalicão 16 3 5 8 17 28 14 16 Boavista 16 2 8 6 16 27 14 .............................................. 17 Gil Vicente 16 3 4 9 11 19 13 18 Farense 15 3 3 9 15 22 12 1: Champions League 2: Champions League preliminary round 3-4: Europa League preliminary round 5: Europa League depending on domestic cup 17-18: Relegation