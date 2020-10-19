UPDATE 2-Primeira Liga Summaries

Oct 18 (OPTA) - Summaries for the Primeira Liga on Sunday (start times are WET) Paços de Ferreira (1) 2 Scorers: O. Reabciuk 35, Douglas Tanque 72 Yellow card: Reabciuk 68, Diaby 83 Subs used: Hélder Ferreira 68 (João Amaral), Diaby 68 (Bruno Costa), Zé Uilton 80 (Singh), Jan 86 (Douglas Tanque) Santa Clara (0) 1 Scorers: Thiago Santana 69 Yellow card: Fábio Cardoso 50, Thiago Santana 79 Subs used: Lincoln 46 (Rafael Ramos), Sagna 46 (Jean Patric), Moghanlou 64 (Carlos), Costinha 64 (Anderson Carvalho), Ukra 82 (Osama Rashid) Referee: Vitor Jorge Fernandes Ferreira ................................................................. Belenenses (0) 0 Yellow card: Henrique 49, Cauê 72 Subs used: Afonso Sousa 75 (Miguel Cardoso), Bruno Ramires 79 (Cauê), Richard Rodrigues 79 (Silvestre Varela), Edi Semedo 87 (Cassierra) Moreirense (0) 0 Yellow card: Filipe Soares 55, Jefferson 78 Subs used: Jefferson 63 (Pedro Nuno), Reynaldo 64 (Pedro Amador), Yan 64 (Walterson), David Tavares 72 (Filipe Soares), Gonçalo Franco 95 (Alex Soares) Referee: António Emanuel Carvalho Nobre ................................................................. Farense (17:30) Famalicão ................................................................. Rio Ave (20:00) Benfica ................................................................. Monday, October 19 fixtures (WET/GMT) Boavista v Vitória Guimarães (2015/1915) Friday, October 23 fixtures (WET/GMT) Tondela v Portimonense (2030/1930)