UPDATE 2-Rugby-Uncapped Martin, 19, on bench for England against Wales

By Mitch Phillips

LONDON, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Teenage forward George Martin, who has played only seven senior games for Leicester, is in line for a shock England debut after being named on the bench for Saturday's Six Nations game against Wales at the Principality Stadium.

Martin, 19, can play back row or lock and was thrown into the matchday 23 by coach Eddie Jones on Thursday after Courtney Lawes suffered a pectoral injury in training that could rule him out for several weeks.

Martin joined the training squad last week after Jack Willis was ruled out of the rest of the tournament through injury.

There were no surprises in the starting team, despite England's stuttering start to the campaign that has brought defeat by Scotland and a win over Italy.

Jamie George returns at hooker with Mark Wilson replacing Lawes at blindside flanker. Saracens duo Elliot Daly and Billy Vunipola, both struggling for form, retain their places - Daly winning his 50th cap - as does captain Owen Farrell at centre.

If most of the squad looks very familiar, Martin stands out as his selection among the replacements marks the latest step in a meteoric rise for the bearded, 6ft 6ins, 18st 8lbs (1.98m, 118kg) youngster.

It is all the more surprising for the number of back rowers performing so strongly in the Premiership at the moment -- and for Jones' famed conservatism when it comes to selection.

Martin was a stand-out performer for Leicester's under-18 side that went two years unbeaten and captained England under-18s.

He was given a taste of the Leicester first team via the low-key Premiership Cup in 2019 but a knee injury last year means he still has only seven senior appearances under his belt, four this season, and is listed as part of the development squad on the club's website.

GEORGE WHO?

Martin was named in England's 'shadow squad' for the Six Nations and was involved in the training squad last year but many fans around the country were asking "George who?" when he was promoted to the senior group after Willis was ruled out.

"We've been watching him since we got him into the camp this time last Six Nations," Jones told a news conference ahead of the squad's departure to Cardiff.

"Unfortunately he had a medial ligament injury that ruled him out of participation in the autumn but now he's been back playing for his club.

"He's very much an old fashioned six - good defensive ability, carries the ball hard and is also a lineout option and with time he may mature to be able to play lock as well.

"He's got a big body on him and we're so lucky he's been well coached by Steve Borthwick at the Tigers, so he comes in with a really good work ethic, good approach to his training and if he keeps working hard he's going to be a good player."

Wales won their opening games, against Ireland and Scotland, and have had some great matches against England in recent seasons.

"They're tight contests that go down to the wire," Jones said. "We won one there in 2017 basically on the bell and we had to win on the bell at Twickenham last year.

"It's the sort of game you've got to win not once, but maybe two or three times. Wales will keep coming. It will be a great contest." (Reporting by Mitch Phillips, editing by Ken Ferris)