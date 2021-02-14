UPDATE 2-Serie A Results

Feb 13 (OPTA) - Results and fixtures for the Serie A on Saturday (start times are BRST) Goiás (1) 2 Botafogo (0) 0 Atlético Mineiro (1) 1 Bahia (0) 1 Santos v Coritiba in play Sunday, February 14 fixtures (BRST/GMT) Flamengo v Corinthians (1600/1900) Vasco da Gama v Internacional (1600/1900) Palmeiras v Fortaleza (1815/2115) Athletico Paranaense v Atlético GO (1815/2115) Grêmio v São Paulo (2030/2330) Monday, February 15 fixtures (BRST/GMT) Ceará v Fluminense (1800/2100) Sport Recife v RB Bragantino (2000/2300) Wednesday, February 17 fixtures (BRST/GMT) Santos v Corinthians (1900/2200) Coritiba v Palmeiras (1930/2230)