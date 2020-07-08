UPDATE 2-Serie A Standings

Jul 7 (OPTA) - Standings for the Serie A on Wednesday P W D L F A Pts 1 Juventus 31 24 3 4 65 30 75 2 Lazio 31 21 5 5 67 33 68 3 Inter 30 19 7 4 63 31 64 4 Atalanta 30 19 6 5 83 39 63 ........................................... 5 Milan 31 14 7 10 43 39 49 ........................................... 6 Roma 30 14 6 10 54 42 48 ........................................... 7 Napoli 30 14 6 10 48 40 48 ........................................... 8 Verona 30 11 9 10 37 36 42 9 Bologna 30 11 8 11 43 47 41 10 Sassuolo 30 11 7 12 55 52 40 11 Cagliari 30 10 9 11 48 46 39 12 Parma 30 11 6 13 41 40 39 13 Fiorentina 30 8 10 12 37 43 34 14 Sampdoria 30 9 5 16 36 51 32 15 Udinese 30 8 8 14 27 43 32 16 Torino 30 9 4 17 34 56 31 17 Lecce 31 7 7 17 40 71 28 ........................................... 18 Genoa 30 6 9 15 37 58 27 19 Brescia 30 5 6 19 27 58 21 20 SPAL 30 5 4 21 23 53 19 1-4: Champions League 5: Europa League 6: Europa League prelim round 7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation