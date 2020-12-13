UPDATE 2-Serie A Standings

Dec 12 (OPTA) - Standings for the Serie A on Saturday P W D L F A Pts 1 Milan 10 8 2 0 23 9 26 2 Sassuolo 11 6 4 1 21 12 22 3 Inter 10 6 3 1 26 14 21 4 Napoli 10 7 0 3 24 10 20 ........................................ 5 Juventus 10 5 5 0 20 8 20 ........................................ 6 Roma 10 5 3 2 19 15 18 ........................................ 7 Lazio 10 5 2 3 16 17 17 ........................................ 8 Verona 10 4 4 2 13 8 16 9 Atalanta 9 4 2 3 18 16 14 10 Bologna 10 4 0 6 15 17 12 11 Cagliari 10 3 3 4 17 20 12 12 Sampdoria 10 3 2 5 15 17 11 13 Benevento 11 3 2 6 12 22 11 14 Udinese 9 3 1 5 10 12 10 15 Parma 10 2 4 4 10 17 10 16 Spezia 11 2 4 5 15 23 10 17 Fiorentina 10 2 3 5 11 16 9 ........................................ 18 Torino 10 1 3 6 17 24 6 19 Genoa 10 1 3 6 9 19 6 20 Crotone 11 1 2 8 10 25 5 1-4: Champions League 5: Europa League 6: Europa League prelim round 7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation