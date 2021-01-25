UPDATE 2-Serie A Standings

Jan 24 (OPTA) - Standings for the Serie A on Sunday P W D L F A Pts 1 Milan 19 13 4 2 39 22 43 2 Inter 19 12 5 2 45 23 41 3 Roma 19 11 4 4 41 32 37 4 Juventus 18 10 6 2 37 18 36 .......................................... 5 Atalanta 19 10 6 3 44 23 36 .......................................... 6 Napoli 18 11 1 6 41 19 34 .......................................... 7 Lazio 18 9 4 5 30 25 31 .......................................... 8 Sassuolo 18 8 6 4 31 27 30 9 Verona 19 8 6 5 25 18 30 10 Sampdoria 18 7 2 9 28 29 23 11 Benevento 19 6 4 9 23 36 22 12 Fiorentina 19 5 6 8 20 30 21 13 Bologna 19 5 5 9 24 33 20 14 Udinese 19 4 6 9 20 28 18 15 Spezia 19 4 6 9 26 36 18 16 Genoa 19 4 6 9 19 30 18 17 Torino 19 2 8 9 28 37 14 .......................................... 18 Cagliari 19 3 5 11 23 37 14 19 Parma 18 2 7 9 14 34 13 20 Crotone 19 3 3 13 22 43 12 1-4: Champions League 5: Europa League 6: Europa League prelim round 7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation