UPDATE 2-Serie A Standings

Sep 13 (OPTA) - Standings for the Serie A on Sunday P W D L F A Pts 1 Internacional 9 6 2 1 15 5 20 2 São Paulo 10 5 3 2 13 11 18 3 Flamengo 9 5 2 2 13 11 17 4 Palmeiras 8 4 4 0 11 6 16 5 Atl. Mineiro 8 5 0 3 12 8 15 6 Santos 10 4 3 3 14 12 15 7 Vasco 8 4 2 2 12 7 14 8 Fortaleza 9 3 2 4 9 8 11 9 Fluminense 9 3 2 4 10 12 11 10 Paranaense 10 3 2 5 8 10 11 11 Grêmio 8 2 5 1 7 5 11 12 Sport 9 3 1 5 8 11 10 13 Ceará 9 3 1 5 8 12 10 14 Corinthians 8 2 3 3 11 12 9 15 Atlético GO 8 2 3 3 8 11 9 16 Bahia 8 2 3 3 10 14 9 17 Botafogo 8 1 6 1 7 8 9 18 Coritiba 10 2 2 6 7 12 8 19 RB Bragantino 9 1 4 4 9 14 7 20 Goiás 7 1 2 4 10 13 5