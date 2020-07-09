UPDATE 2-Serie A Standings

Jul 8 (OPTA) - Standings for the Serie A on Thursday P W D L F A Pts 1 Juventus 31 24 3 4 65 30 75 2 Lazio 31 21 5 5 67 33 68 3 Atalanta 31 20 6 5 85 39 66 4 Inter 30 19 7 4 63 31 64 ........................................... 5 Roma 31 15 6 10 56 43 51 ........................................... 6 Napoli 31 15 6 10 50 41 51 ........................................... 7 Milan 31 14 7 10 43 39 49 ........................................... 8 Sassuolo 31 12 7 12 57 53 43 9 Verona 30 11 9 10 37 36 42 10 Bologna 31 11 8 12 44 49 41 11 Cagliari 31 10 10 11 48 46 40 12 Parma 31 11 6 14 42 42 39 13 Fiorentina 31 8 11 12 37 43 35 14 Torino 31 10 4 17 37 57 34 15 Udinese 30 8 8 14 27 43 32 16 Sampdoria 31 9 5 17 36 53 32 17 Lecce 31 7 7 17 40 71 28 ........................................... 18 Genoa 31 6 9 16 38 60 27 19 Brescia 31 5 6 20 28 61 21 20 SPAL 30 5 4 21 23 53 19 1-4: Champions League 5: Europa League 6: Europa League prelim round 7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation