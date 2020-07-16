UPDATE 2-Serie A Standings

Jul 15 (OPTA) - Standings for the Serie A on Thursday P W D L F A Pts 1 Juventus 33 24 5 4 70 35 77 2 Atalanta 33 21 7 5 93 43 70 3 Lazio 33 21 6 6 68 35 69 4 Inter 32 20 8 4 68 34 68 ........................................... 5 Roma 33 17 6 10 61 44 57 ........................................... 6 Napoli 33 15 8 10 53 44 53 ........................................... 7 Milan 33 15 8 10 48 42 53 ........................................... 8 Sassuolo 33 13 8 12 62 57 47 9 Verona 33 11 11 11 41 41 44 10 Bologna 33 11 10 12 47 52 43 11 Cagliari 33 10 11 12 48 49 41 12 Parma 33 11 7 15 45 47 40 13 Fiorentina 33 9 12 12 41 45 39 14 Sampdoria 33 11 5 17 42 54 38 15 Udinese 33 9 9 15 31 46 36 16 Torino 32 10 4 18 38 60 34 17 Genoa 32 7 9 16 40 60 30 ........................................... 18 Lecce 33 7 8 18 41 74 29 19 Brescia 33 5 6 22 30 70 21 20 SPAL 32 5 4 23 23 58 19 1-4: Champions League 5: Europa League 6: Europa League prelim round 7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation