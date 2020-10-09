UPDATE 2-Serie A Standings

Oct 9 (OPTA) - Standings for the Serie A on Thursday P W D L F A Pts 1 Atl. Mineiro 13 9 0 4 26 16 27 2 Internacional 14 7 4 3 19 9 25 3 Flamengo 13 7 3 3 20 15 24 4 São Paulo 13 6 5 2 18 13 23 5 Palmeiras 13 5 7 1 18 13 22 6 Fluminense 14 6 3 5 21 17 21 7 Santos 14 5 6 3 19 16 21 8 Sport 14 6 2 6 14 17 20 9 Fortaleza 14 5 5 4 14 11 20 10 Vasco 13 5 3 5 17 18 18 11 Grêmio 13 3 8 2 13 12 17 12 Paranaense 13 4 3 6 10 13 15 13 Bahia 14 4 3 7 18 22 15 14 Ceará 14 4 3 7 15 20 15 15 Corinthians 14 3 6 5 16 18 15 16 Atlético GO 14 3 6 5 13 19 15 17 Botafogo 14 2 9 3 14 16 15 18 Coritiba 14 3 3 8 10 19 12 19 RB Bragantino 14 2 6 6 15 21 12 20 Goiás 11 2 3 6 17 22 9