UPDATE 2-Serie A Standings

Jul 22 (OPTA) - Standings for the Serie A on Thursday P W D L F A Pts 1 Juventus 34 25 5 4 72 36 80 2 Atalanta 35 22 8 5 95 44 74 3 Inter 35 21 10 4 74 36 73 4 Lazio 34 21 6 7 69 37 69 ........................................... 5 Roma 35 18 7 10 69 47 61 ........................................... 6 Milan 35 17 8 10 55 44 59 ........................................... 7 Napoli 35 16 8 11 56 47 56 ........................................... 8 Sassuolo 35 13 9 13 64 60 48 9 Verona 35 11 13 11 43 43 46 10 Parma 35 12 7 16 49 51 43 11 Fiorentina 35 10 13 12 43 45 43 12 Bologna 35 11 10 14 48 58 43 13 Cagliari 34 10 12 12 49 50 42 14 Sampdoria 35 12 5 18 46 58 41 15 Torino 35 11 5 19 42 63 38 16 Udinese 34 9 9 16 32 48 36 17 Genoa 35 9 9 17 44 65 36 ........................................... 18 Lecce 35 8 8 19 45 77 32 19 Brescia 35 6 6 23 33 74 24 20 SPAL 35 5 4 26 25 70 19 1-4: Champions League 5: Europa League 6: Europa League prelim round 7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation