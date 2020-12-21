UPDATE 2-Serie A Standings

Dec 20 (OPTA) - Standings for the Serie A on Sunday P W D L F A Pts 1 Milan 13 9 4 0 29 14 31 2 Inter 13 9 3 1 32 16 30 3 Juventus 13 7 6 0 28 10 27 4 Roma 12 7 3 2 27 17 24 ........................................ 5 Napoli 12 8 0 4 26 12 23 ........................................ 6 Sassuolo 13 6 5 2 23 15 23 ........................................ 7 Verona 13 5 5 3 17 12 20 ........................................ 8 Atalanta 11 5 3 3 22 17 18 9 Lazio 12 5 3 4 18 20 18 10 Sampdoria 13 5 2 6 21 21 17 11 Udinese 12 4 3 5 14 15 15 12 Benevento 13 4 3 6 15 23 15 13 Cagliari 13 3 5 5 19 24 14 14 Bologna 13 4 2 7 19 25 14 15 Parma 13 2 6 5 12 23 12 16 Fiorentina 13 2 5 6 13 21 11 17 Spezia 13 2 5 6 18 27 11 ........................................ 18 Torino 13 1 4 8 21 31 7 19 Genoa 13 1 4 8 12 26 7 20 Crotone 13 1 3 9 11 28 6 1-4: Champions League 5: Europa League 6: Europa League prelim round 7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation