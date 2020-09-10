UPDATE 2-Serie A Standings

Sep 10 (OPTA) - Standings for the Serie A on Thursday P W D L F A Pts 1 Internacional 8 5 2 1 13 5 17 2 Flamengo 9 5 2 2 13 11 17 3 São Paulo 9 5 2 2 11 9 17 4 Atl. Mineiro 8 5 0 3 12 8 15 5 Vasco 7 4 2 1 11 5 14 6 Santos 9 4 2 3 12 10 14 7 Palmeiras 7 3 4 0 9 6 13 8 Fortaleza 9 3 2 4 9 8 11 9 Fluminense 9 3 2 4 10 12 11 10 Ceará 8 3 1 4 8 10 10 11 Sport 9 3 1 5 8 11 10 12 Corinthians 7 2 3 2 11 10 9 13 Bahia 7 2 3 2 10 12 9 14 Botafogo 8 1 6 1 7 8 9 15 Paranaense 9 2 2 5 7 10 8 16 Coritiba 9 2 2 5 7 11 8 17 Grêmio 7 1 5 1 5 5 8 18 RB Bragantino 9 1 4 4 9 14 7 19 Atlético GO 7 1 3 3 6 10 6 20 Goiás 7 1 2 4 10 13 5