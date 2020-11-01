UPDATE 2-Serie A Standings

Nov 1 (OPTA) - Standings for the Serie A on Sunday P W D L F A Pts 1 Internacional 19 10 5 4 30 16 35 2 Flamengo 18 10 5 3 32 21 35 3 Atl. Mineiro 17 10 2 5 31 20 32 4 Fluminense 19 9 5 5 29 21 32 5 São Paulo 15 7 6 2 20 13 27 6 Santos 18 7 6 5 24 22 27 7 Palmeiras 17 6 7 4 22 20 25 8 Fortaleza 17 6 6 5 16 12 24 9 Corinthians 19 6 6 7 22 26 24 10 Grêmio 17 5 9 3 19 16 24 11 Ceará 18 6 5 7 23 26 23 12 Atlético GO 19 5 7 7 17 25 22 13 Sport 18 6 3 9 18 26 21 14 Botafogo 18 3 11 4 19 22 20 15 Bahia 17 5 4 8 22 25 19 16 Coritiba 19 5 4 10 16 24 19 17 RB Bragantino 18 4 7 7 21 24 19 18 Vasco 16 5 3 8 19 24 18 19 Paranaense 17 4 4 9 13 19 16 20 Goiás 16 2 5 9 19 30 11