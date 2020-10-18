UPDATE 2-Serie A Standings

Oct 18 (OPTA) - Standings for the Serie A on Sunday P W D L F A Pts 1 Milan 4 4 0 0 9 1 12 2 Sassuolo 4 3 1 0 13 6 10 3 Atalanta 4 3 0 1 14 9 9 4 Napoli 4 3 0 1 12 4 8 ....................................... 5 Juventus 4 2 2 0 9 3 8 ....................................... 6 Inter 4 2 1 1 11 8 7 ....................................... 7 Verona 3 2 0 1 4 1 6 ....................................... 8 Benevento 3 2 0 1 6 7 6 9 Sampdoria 4 2 0 2 7 7 6 10 Roma 3 1 1 1 3 5 4 11 Lazio 4 1 1 2 4 8 4 12 Genoa 2 1 0 1 4 7 3 13 Fiorentina 3 1 0 2 5 6 3 14 Spezia 3 1 0 2 3 7 3 15 Parma 3 1 0 2 2 6 3 16 Bologna 4 1 0 3 7 8 3 17 Cagliari 3 0 1 2 3 8 1 ....................................... 18 Crotone 4 0 1 3 3 11 1 19 Torino 2 0 0 2 2 5 0 20 Udinese 3 0 0 3 0 4 0 1-4: Champions League 5: Europa League 6: Europa League prelim round 7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation