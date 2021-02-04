UPDATE 2-Serie A Standings

Feb 4 (OPTA) - Standings for the Serie A on Wednesday P W D L F A Pts 1 Internacional 33 19 8 6 57 31 65 2 Flamengo 33 18 7 8 60 43 61 3 Atl. Mineiro 34 18 6 10 58 42 60 4 São Paulo 33 16 10 7 53 36 58 5 Fluminense 34 16 8 10 49 40 56 6 Palmeiras 33 14 11 8 46 32 53 7 Grêmio 34 12 17 5 46 35 53 8 Corinthians 33 13 9 11 41 39 48 9 RB Bragantino 34 12 11 11 48 39 47 10 Santos 33 12 10 11 47 47 46 11 Paranaense 33 13 6 14 31 31 45 12 Ceará 34 12 9 13 48 46 45 13 Atlético GO 34 11 12 11 34 40 45 14 Vasco 33 9 10 14 34 47 37 15 Bahia 34 10 6 18 38 55 36 16 Sport 33 10 5 18 26 44 35 17 Fortaleza 33 8 11 14 28 34 35 18 Goiás 34 8 8 18 34 57 32 19 Coritiba 33 6 10 17 28 44 28 20 Botafogo 33 4 12 17 28 52 24