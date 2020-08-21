UPDATE 2-Serie A Standings

Aug 21 (OPTA) - Standings for the Serie A on Friday P W D L F A Pts 1 Vasco 3 3 0 0 7 1 9 2 Internacional 4 3 0 1 7 2 9 3 Atl. Mineiro 4 3 0 1 7 4 9 4 Bahia 3 2 1 0 4 2 7 5 Santos 4 2 1 1 5 4 7 6 Paranaense 4 2 0 2 5 5 6 7 Grêmio 4 1 3 0 3 2 6 8 Botafogo 3 1 2 0 3 2 5 9 Palmeiras 3 1 2 0 3 2 5 10 RB Bragantino 4 1 2 1 5 5 5 11 Corinthians 3 1 1 1 5 4 4 12 Atlético GO 3 1 1 1 4 4 4 13 São Paulo 3 1 1 1 3 3 4 14 Fluminense 4 1 1 2 4 5 4 15 Fortaleza 4 1 1 2 3 4 4 16 Sport 4 1 1 2 4 6 4 17 Flamengo 4 1 1 2 2 5 4 18 Goiás 3 0 1 2 3 6 1 19 Ceará 4 0 1 3 3 9 1 20 Coritiba 4 0 0 4 1 6 0