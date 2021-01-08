UPDATE 2-Serie A Standings

Jan 8 (OPTA) - Standings for the Serie A on Thursday P W D L F A Pts 1 São Paulo 28 16 8 4 49 26 56 2 Internacional 28 14 8 6 43 26 50 3 Atl. Mineiro 27 15 4 8 46 34 49 4 Flamengo 27 14 7 6 47 37 49 5 Grêmio 27 12 12 3 37 23 48 6 Palmeiras 26 12 8 6 37 25 44 7 Fluminense 28 12 7 9 39 32 43 8 Santos 27 10 9 8 38 35 39 9 Corinthians 27 10 9 8 30 30 39 10 Paranaense 28 11 4 13 26 28 37 11 Ceará 28 9 9 10 38 39 36 12 Atlético GO 28 8 11 9 25 32 35 13 RB Bragantino 28 8 10 10 35 33 34 14 Sport 28 9 5 14 24 36 32 15 Fortaleza 28 7 10 11 24 26 31 16 Vasco 27 7 8 12 26 39 29 17 Bahia 28 8 4 16 34 50 28 18 Goiás 28 6 8 14 29 43 26 19 Botafogo 28 4 11 13 25 41 23 20 Coritiba 28 5 6 17 22 39 21