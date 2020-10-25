UPDATE 2-Serie A Summaries

Oct 24 (OPTA) - Summaries for the Serie A on Saturday (start times are BRST) RB Bragantino (1) 2 Scorers: Ytalo 45+2, Claudinho 83 Missed penalty: Thonny Anderson 95 Subs used: Cuello 29 (Bruno Tubarão), Lucas Evangelista 67 (Aderlan), Thonny Anderson 68 (Ytalo), Morato 86 (Artur), Luis Phelipe 86 (Cuello) Goiás (0) 0 Yellow card: Rafael Moura 38, Sandrinho 89, Pintado 93 Subs used: Heron 44 (Fábio Sanches), Fernandão 61 (Rafael Moura), Douglas Baggio 62 (Shaylon), Pintado 84 (Edílson), Sandrinho 84 (Vinicius) Referee: Ramon Abatti ................................................................. Ceará (1) 2 Scorers: Vinícius Goes 8, Eduardo 52 Yellow card: Pedro 29, Charles 65, Alyson 92 Subs used: Fabinho 46 (Pedro), Saulo Mineiro 65 (Cleber), Lima 77 (Fernando Sobral), Kelvyn 77 (Leonardo Chú), Wescley 86 (Vinícius Goes) Coritiba (1) 1 Scorers: Rodrigo Muniz 2 Yellow card: Robson Fernandes 89 Subs used: Nathan 46 (Yan Sasse), Ricardo Oliveira 61 (Rodrigo Muniz), Cerutti 75 (Robson Fernandes), Martínez 79 (Matheus Bueno), Gabriel 79 (Matheus Galdezani) Referee: Felipe Fernandes de Lima ................................................................. Atlético Mineiro (22:00) Sport Recife ................................................................. Sunday, October 25 fixtures (BRST/GMT) Fluminense v Santos (1600/1900) Atlético GO v Palmeiras (1600/1900) Internacional v Flamengo (1815/2115) Athletico Paranaense v Grêmio (1815/2115)