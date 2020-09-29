UPDATE 2-Serie A Summaries

Sep 29 (OPTA) - Summaries for the Serie A on Monday (start times are CET) Bologna (2) 4 Scorers: R. Soriano 16, R. Soriano 30, A. Olsen 56, R. Palacio 90+1 Yellow card: Sansone 85 Subs used: Medel 64 (Poli), Denswil 80 (Hickey), Sansone 80 (Musa Barrow), Santander 92 (Palacio), Orsolini 92 (Olsen) Parma (0) 1 Scorers: Hernani 67 Red card: Iacoponi 76 Yellow card: Kucka 60, Laurini 70 Subs used: Siligardi 58 (Dezi), Sprocati 69 (Gervinho), Grassi 80 (Brugman), Dermaku 81 (Kucka), Adorante 81 (Karamoh) Referee: Paolo Valeri ................................................................. Wednesday, September 30 fixtures (CET/GMT) Benevento v Internazionale (1800/1600) Udinese v Spezia (1800/1600) Lazio v Atalanta (2045/1845) Friday, October 2 fixtures (CET/GMT) Fiorentina v Sampdoria (2045/1845) Saturday, October 3 fixtures (CET/GMT) Sassuolo v Crotone (1500/1300) Genoa v Torino (1800/1600) Udinese v Roma (2045/1845)