UPDATE 2-Serie A Summaries

Feb 7 (OPTA) - Summaries for the Serie A on Sunday (start times are CET) Benevento (0) 1 Scorers: G. Caprari 55 Yellow card: Tuia 14, Improta 31, Depaoli 41, Ioniţă 70 Subs used: Viola 67 (Insigne), Foulon 75 (Improta), Sau 75 (Caprari), Caldirola 83 (Tuia), Di Serio 83 (Lapadula) Sampdoria (0) 1 Scorers: K. Baldé 80 Yellow card: Adrien Silva 6, Tonelli 48 Subs used: Yoshida 64 (Tonelli), Damsgaard 64 (Candreva), Ekdal 77 (Adrien Silva), Verre 77 (Thorsby), Quagliarella 77 (Torregrossa) Referee: Gianluca Aureliano ................................................................. Milan (1) 4 Scorers: Z. Ibrahimović 30, Z. Ibrahimović 64, A. Rebić 69, A. Rebić 70 Yellow card: Saelemaekers 36, Romagnoli 81, Calabria 86 Subs used: Samu Castillejo 46 (Saelemaekers), Çalhanoğlu 62 (Rafael Leão), Hauge 77 (Rebić), Mandžukić 77 (Ibrahimović), Krunić 86 (Kessié) Crotone (0) 0 Yellow card: Rispoli 73 Subs used: Rivière 63 (Ounas), Eduardo Henrique 72 (Ahmed Benali), Nwankwo 78 (Di Carmine), Petriccione 78 (Vulić) Referee: Luca Pairetto ................................................................. Udinese in play Hellas Verona ................................................................. Parma (18:00) Bologna ................................................................. Lazio (20:45) Cagliari ................................................................. Friday, February 12 fixtures (CET/GMT) Bologna v Benevento (2045/1945)