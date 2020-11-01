UPDATE 2-Serie A Summaries

Oct 31 (OPTA) - Summaries for the Serie A on Saturday (start times are BRST) Botafogo (2) 2 Scorers: K. Honda 16pen, Matheus Babi 28 Yellow card: Bruno Nazário 13, Marcelo Benevenuto 54, Honda 59, Angulo 94, Angulo 95 (2nd) Missed penalty: Victor Luis 37 Subs used: Kelvin 49 (Lecaros), José Welison 77 (Honda), Angulo 77 (Warley), Pedro Raul 88 (Caio Alexandre) Ceará (1) 2 Scorers: Cleber 23, Leandro Carvalho 51 Yellow card: Luiz Otávio 45, Tiago Pagnussat 60, Luiz Otávio 84 (2nd), Fabinho 86, Leandro Carvalho 87, Wescley 93 Subs used: Leandro Carvalho 46 (Lima), Rick 46 (Leonardo Chú), Wescley 76 (Vinícius Goes), Fernando Sobral 76 (Fabinho), Eduardo Brock 88 (Leandro Carvalho) Referee: Diego Pombo Lopez ................................................................. Corinthians in play Internacional ................................................................. Coritiba (1) 1 Scorers: Matheus Galdezani 8 Yellow card: Nathan Silva 50, Matheus Galdezani 55 Subs used: Sarrafiore 46 (Giovanni Augusto), Rodrigo Muniz 65 (Ricardo Oliveira), Natanael 74 (Matheus Galdezani), Nathan 82 (Cerutti), Matheus Bueno 83 (Neilton) Atlético GO (0) 0 Yellow card: Ze Roberto 39, Matheus Vargas 46, Eder 59, Willian Maranhão 62 Subs used: Janderson 57 (Matheus Vargas), Wellington Rato 64 (Gustavo Ferrareis), Matheuzinho 64 (Chico), Gilvan 77 (Eder), Juninho Brandão 78 (Willian Maranhão) Referee: Daniel Nobre Bins ................................................................. Fortaleza (21:00) Fluminense ................................................................. Sunday, November 1 fixtures (BRST/GMT) Flamengo v São Paulo (1600/1900) Sport Recife v Athletico Paranaense (1600/1900) Santos v Bahia (1815/2115) Goiás v Vasco da Gama (2030/2330) Monday, November 2 fixtures (BRST/GMT) Palmeiras v Atlético Mineiro (1700/2000) Grêmio v RB Bragantino (2000/2300)