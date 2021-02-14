UPDATE 2-Soccer-Alisson at fault again as Leicester earn comeback win over Liverpool

(Updates points gap, adds details)

LEICESTER, England, Feb 13 (Reuters) - An error by Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson helped Leicester City come from behind to earn a 3-1 win on Saturday, as the champions' woeful run continued with a third straight Premier League defeat.

It was another poor display from Liverpool, who had seemed in control after taking the lead through Mohamed Salah, but Juergen Klopp's side imploded, conceding three times in seven minutes late in the game.

James Maddison, Jamie Vardy and Harvey Barnes were all on target for Leicester as Liverpool lost a third consecutive match for the first time since November 2014, when they were managed by current Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers.

Once again the spotlight will fall on Alisson after he made another blunder to allow Vardy to score Leicester's second, a week after his errors cost Liverpool dear against Manchester City.

With Manchester United not in action until Sunday, Leicester jumped to second in the standings, while Liverpool sit fourth, 13 points off leaders Man City having played one game more.

Liverpool were forced into another defensive reshuffle due to Fabinho being injured, with January loan signing Ozan Kabak handed his debut. The 20-year-old's slip let Vardy in in the first half, only for the Leicester striker to hit the crossbar.

It was Trent Alexander-Arnold's turn to hit the woodwork from a free kick just after the interval before Salah finally broke the deadlock in the 68th minute after being set up by a superb Roberto Firmino backwards flick.

After VAR had overturned a penalty awarded to Leicester, Maddison equalised from a free kick, although the video officials were called into action again to check for an offside.

Then Alisson, who made two glaring errors in Liverpool's loss to City last weekend, cost his side again.

The Brazilian came racing out of his goal to meet a long ball over the top but collided with Kabak and allowed Vardy in to score in the 81st minute.

Barnes made sure of the win four minutes later to complete another miserable afternoon for Liverpool, who have now won just two of their last 10 league games.

"The second goal is a misunderstanding," Liverpool boss Klopp told BT Sport. "Alisson had a super game and then at that moment he came out, I didn't hear him shouting.

"On the pitch we were the clear dominant side. We had chances and then we concede two goals."

The injuries continued to pile up for Liverpool as James Milner had to be withdrawn.

Chances came and went at both ends, before Salah finally made one count, scoring his 17th league goal of the season.

A frantic final 12 minutes saw Leicester storm to victory.

VAR had a long look at Maddison's free kick, which went through a sea of bodies into the net, before Alisson's ill-fated rush of blood to the head that left Vardy with an open goal - his eighth career strike against Liverpool.

Barnes then made sure of the win with a fine finish.

"Whatever we are asking the players to achieve with important players missing they are doing," Rodgers told BT Sport. "There is a long way to go, we are not getting carried away with anything." (Reporting by Peter Hall; Editing by Hugh Lawson and Toby Davis)