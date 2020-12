UPDATE 2-Soccer-Honours even in battle of the Inzaghi brothers as Lazio stumble again

(Adds quote)

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Simone Inzaghi's Lazio dropped more points as his brother Filippo's Benevento frustrated their visitors to Campania in a 1-1 draw in Serie A on Tuesday.

Lazio raced into a first-half lead through a familiar source in Ciro Immobile and the Lazio forward will not score many better goals than his 25th-minute volley.

However, Pasquale Schiattarella's strike on the stroke of halftime, another well-taken volley, levelled the scores.

The hosts, who had Schiattarella sent off in stoppage time, had the better of the chances to win it but had to settle for a draw.

After just one win in their last six games in all competitions, Lazio are languishing eighth in Serie A, with Benevento in 13th.

This was only the second meeting between the Inzaghi brothers as coaches. Simone won the previous encounter, when Lazio beat Bologna, then coached by Filippo, in December 2018.

"It was really weird last night, as we spoke on the phone at about midnight, the way we usually do," Filippo told DAZN. "We tend to chat about what we're planning tactically, but obviously we had to steer clear of all that! It was a tricky conversation.

"It was tough celebrating a goal scored against my brother. We were quite reserved on the touchline compared to usual. It's odd for our parents, his children, my nephews, but it's the essence of football, being opponents for 90 minutes."

Simone looked to be on course to make it two wins from two against his brother after Immobile's brilliant strike -- his 11th goal in his last 11 appearances for Lazio.

Once again, however, Lazio's backline -- which has kept just one clean sheet since the opening day of the season in all competitions -- was breached, and they were fortunate not concede another late in the match.

Earlier on Tuesday Udinese and Crotone played out a 0-0 draw in Udine.