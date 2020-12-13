UPDATE 2-Soccer-In-form Marseille close in on PSG with Monaco win

(Adds late game, quotes)

PARIS, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Olympique de Marseille extended their Ligue 1 winning run to six games as they cut Paris St Germain's lead at the top to one point with a clinical 2-1 home won over AS Monaco on Saturday.

Second-placed OM, who still have a game in hand, prevailed thanks to early goals by Florian Thauvin and Dario Benedetto as they moved onto 27 points from 12 games.

Monaco, who had won four of their last five matches and reduced the arrears through a late penalty from Wissam Ben Yedder, are fifth on 23 points from 14 games.

Montpellier moved up to fifth on 26 points from 14 games courtesy of a 3-2 win at RC Lens, Gaetan Laborde scoring the winner after the hosts had rallied from 2-0 down.

At the Stade Velodrome, Monaco enjoyed more possession but Marseille were brutally efficient, scoring with their two attempts on target in the first half.

Thauvin headed home from Benedetto's cross in the fifth minute to give Andre Villas-Boas's side a perfect start.

Thauvin returned the favour eight minutes later, delivering a perfect cross for the Argentine, who volleyed home to double the advantage.

OM, however, were then too passive and had a couple of superb Steve Mandanda saves to thank for reaching the interval with a two-goal lead.

Monaco continued to push in the second half and were rewarded 11 minutes from time when Ben Yedder converted a penalty after being fouled in the box by Thauvin.

Ben Yedder has now scored seven goals in Ligue 1, including four penalties.

"It's a very, very important win for us. We had an outstanding first half," said Marseille coach Andre Villas-Boas.

"We want to stay up here. We were hoping to get a maximum of points before the winter break. We already have taken three. Twelve will be tough but if we can get eight or nine it would be great."

On Sunday, PSG entertain fourth-placed Olympique Lyonnais, who are two points behind the leaders, while Lille, who also have 26 points in third, welcome mid-table Girondins Bordeaux. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ken Ferris)