UPDATE 2-Soccer-Lazio revival continues with 3-1 win at Atalanta

(updates league positions after Napoli win)

BERGAMO, Italy, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Lazio secured their fifth win in a row with a 3-1 victory at Atalanta in Serie A on Sunday which moved Simone Inzaghi's side above their opponents into sixth in the standings.

Adam Marusic got the visitors off to a perfect start with a fine solo goal inside three minutes, before Joaquin Correa latched on to Ciro Immobile's header and fired home in the 51st to put Lazio on course for a comfortable win.

Looking to make amends for their midweek Coppa Italia defeat by Atalanta in Bergamo, Lazio had chances to make it three before Mario Pasalic got the hosts back in the match with 11 minutes to go.

However, substitute Vedat Muriqi made sure of the win three minutes later as Lazio moved level on 37 points with fifth-placed AS Roma, who host Hellas Verona later on Sunday. Lazio were briefly fifth before Napoli beat Parma 2-0 to go fourth.

"We have great mental strength," Lazio assistant Massimiliano Farris told DAZN. "In the Coppa Italia (on Wednesday) we went out undeservedly. Today, we played a strong game and we won in a more than deserved way.

"Lazio-Atalanta has become a classic. Today it was important to overtake them in the standings."

The previous four meetings in all competitions between the sides had produced 21 goals, and it took only just 126 seconds for the net to bulge on Sunday as Marusic struck from 20 metres for his second league goal of the season.

Lazio's second was very much route one with their top scorer Immobile turning provider, but he and his team mates should have put the game to bed from a hatful of chances in the second half.

Pasalic's goal only unnerved the visitors momentarily, however, as Kosovan striker Muriqi's first Serie A goal wrapped up the points in the 82nd minute.

Elsewhere, Jeremie Boga's 94th-minute equaliser earned Sassuolo a 1-1 draw at Cagliari, leaving Roberto De Zerbi's early season high-fliers down in eighth place without a win in five games in all competitions.

Genoa have found form of late and are up to 14th in the standings after two goals from striker Mattia Destro helped them beat Crotone 3-0 in Calabria.

In the early kick off, Udinese captain Rodrigo de Paul scored and was sent off as they earned a 1-0 win at Spezia. (Reporting by Peter Hall; Editing by Christian Radnedge and Ken Ferris)