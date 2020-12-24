UPDATE 2-Soccer-Rare Skriniar goal gives Inter another win

(Adds quotes)

VERONA, Italy, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Inter Milan chalked up their seventh successive Serie A win on Wednesday, overcoming Verona 2-1 away with a rare Milan Skriniar goal to keep up the pressure on neighbours AC Milan.

Lautauro Martinez volleyed Inter in front seven minutes after the break but a defensive mix-up allowed Ivan Ilic to equalise for the hosts 11 minutes later.

Skriniar, one of the players at fault for the Verona goal, made amends by heading Inter back in front in the 69th minute.

The win moved Inter to the top of Serie A with 33 points, two ahead of AC Milan who began the day as leaders and were at home to Lazio later on Wednesday.

"This is the seventh consecutive win and that must give us conviction and make us understand that we must continue on this path," said Inter coach Antonio Conte. "Today, we showed a great will to win."

"This is certainly a more balanced championship than in previous years. It will be very difficult, all the teams have strengthened. You can lose points against anyone, you must always be on the ball."

Inter produced a lethargic first half but came to life after halftime and Martinez got in front of his marker to volley in from Achraf Hakimi's cross.

Verona, surprise contenders for a European place this season, levelled after goalkeeper Samir Handanovic mishandled Davide Faraoni's cross, Skriniar failed to react in time and Ilic poked the ball home.

It was all forgotten six minutes later, however, when Skriniar scored with a looping header, only his fifth goal in three-and-a-half seasons at Inter.

Inter had a let off when Federico Dimarco's shot struck the crossbar but Romelu Lukaku also missed two chances on the break for the visitors. (Writing by Brian Homewood, editing by Pritha Sarkar)