UPDATE 2-Sterling highest since mid-2018 as Brexit talks approach end-game

LONDON, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Sterling hit a 2-1/2-year high versus the dollar on Friday as traders sought to add positions in the currency ahead of the weekend on expectations that Britain will be able to clinch a post-Brexit trade deal with the European Union.

Traders ignored reports that the Bank of England could probably cut interest rates slightly below zero.

The high in sterling suggests "the market is positioning itself for a post-Brexit trade deal to be struck over the weekend," said Simon Harvey, currency analyst at broker Monex Europe.

All eyes were on comments from European Union officials, who said on Friday a deal could finally be done this weekend, disregarding London's insistence that negotiations were still "very difficult".

On top of that, a Brexit briefing for EU envoys by EU negotiator Michel Barnier will not go ahead on Friday "due to the ongoing intensive negotiations in London".

The pound was last trading up 0.6% at $1.3526 after hitting $1.3540, its highest since May 2018. It also rose by 0.4% against the euro at 89.98 pence.

The British currency is see-sawing, sometimes wildly, on comments from UK and EU officials on the likelihood of a deal as the final Brexit deadline looms.

Traders' nervousness was reflected in the derivatives market, as one-week implied volatility gauges - derived from the cost of options and incorporating risk posed by next week's European Council event - rose to their highest since March at 13.5%. Two-week vols hit similar levels.

On top of that, a premium for one-month sterling puts over calls - showing downside protection - on one-month-expiry risk reversals trades at highest since the 2016 Brexit referendum at 2.5, excluding that March panic.

Even though the near-term deadline seemed to be this weekend, investors also looked for the virtual summit of EU leaders on Dec. 10-11, which could also been seen as the last date to sign a deal. However, the two sides have missed many self-imposed deadlines and issues such as fisheries and state aid remain unresolved.

Some investors said negotiations could stretch into 2021.

"It's conceivable that they don't come to any agreement before the transition period ends on Jan. 1 and continue negotiating some sort of trade deal even after the UK has crashed out with no deal," said Marshall Gittler, head of investment research at BDSwiss Group.

"I expect sterling to remain volatile indefinitely." (Reporting by Olga Cotaga; Editing by Toby Chopra)