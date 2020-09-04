UPDATE 2-Super League Standings

Sep 3 (OPTA) - Standings of the Super League on Thursday P W D L For Ag Dif Tf Ta Pts Wigan 10 7 0 3 239 170 69 41 28 14 St Helens 9 6 0 3 228 109 119 38 18 12 Warrington 9 6 0 3 179 110 69 29 18 12 Catalans 7 5 0 2 216 141 75 37 24 10 Leeds 8 5 0 3 201 162 39 36 29 10 Castleford 10 5 0 5 203 204 -1 33 33 10 Huddersfield 8 4 0 4 144 155 -11 24 28 8 Hull 9 4 0 5 194 242 -48 32 43 8 Salford 9 2 0 7 166 253 -87 31 43 4 Wakefield 8 2 0 6 115 226 -111 19 40 4 Hull Kingston Rovers 9 2 0 7 146 259 -113 27 43 4 Toronto 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Note: Column Headers are - Points: For, Against, Difference; Tries: Tf-for, Ta-against