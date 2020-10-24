UPDATE 2-Super League Standings

Oct 23 (OPTA) - Standings of the Super League on Friday P W D L For Ag Dif Tf Ta Pts St Helens 14 11 0 3 413 157 256 70 26 22 Wigan 15 11 0 4 371 266 105 64 44 22 Warrington 15 10 0 5 322 192 130 52 32 20 Catalans 12 8 0 4 352 217 135 61 37 16 Leeds 13 8 0 5 307 278 29 54 48 16 Hull 16 8 0 8 374 420 -46 63 74 16 Huddersfield 16 7 0 9 300 329 -29 51 57 14 Castleford 15 6 0 9 304 351 -47 50 57 12 Salford 14 5 0 9 272 391 -119 49 67 10 Hull Kingston Rovers 15 3 0 12 256 447 -191 46 75 6 Wakefield 15 3 0 12 208 431 -223 35 78 6 Toronto 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Note: Column Headers are - Points: For, Against, Difference; Tries: Tf-for, Ta-against