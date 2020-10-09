UPDATE 2-Super League Standings

Oct 8 (OPTA) - Standings of the Super League on Thursday P W D L For Ag Dif Tf Ta Pts St Helens 12 9 0 3 345 135 210 57 22 18 Warrington 13 9 0 4 276 168 108 45 28 18 Wigan 13 9 0 4 295 240 55 51 40 18 Leeds 12 8 0 4 301 246 55 53 43 16 Catalans 11 7 0 4 318 213 105 55 36 14 Huddersfield 14 7 0 7 270 293 -23 45 51 14 Hull 14 6 0 8 308 398 -90 52 70 12 Salford 12 5 0 7 238 309 -71 43 53 10 Castleford 13 5 0 8 260 279 -19 43 45 10 Hull Kingston Rovers 12 2 0 10 204 353 -149 37 59 4 Wakefield 12 2 0 10 168 349 -181 28 62 4 Toronto 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Note: Column Headers are - Points: For, Against, Difference; Tries: Tf-for, Ta-against