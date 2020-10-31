UPDATE 2-Super League Standings

Oct 30 (OPTA) - Standings of the Super League on Friday P W D L For Ag Dif Tf Ta Pts Wigan 16 12 0 4 389 272 117 68 45 24 St Helens 17 12 0 5 469 195 274 79 34 24 Warrington 16 11 0 5 341 204 137 55 34 22 Catalans 12 8 0 4 352 217 135 61 37 16 Leeds 16 9 0 7 349 372 -23 62 65 18 Hull 17 9 0 8 405 436 -31 69 77 18 Huddersfield 17 7 0 10 312 348 -36 53 60 14 Salford 15 6 0 9 284 401 -117 51 68 12 Castleford 16 6 0 10 328 379 -51 54 62 12 Wakefield 17 5 0 12 286 455 -169 50 82 10 Hull Kingston Rovers 17 3 0 14 290 526 -236 52 90 6 Toronto 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Note: Column Headers are - Points: For, Against, Difference; Tries: Tf-for, Ta-against