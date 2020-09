UPDATE 2-Super League summaries

Sep 11 (OPTA) - summaries from the Super League matches on Friday Leeds (0) 13 Tries: Hurrell (44), Briscoe (55) Goals: Gale (45,56) Drop Goals: Gale (74) Huddersfield (10) 12 Tries: English (3) Goals: Russell (4,22,36,61) Yellow cards: English (14) Referee: Scott Mikalauskas Ground: Totally Wicked Stadium ......................................................................... St Helens (8) 21 Tries: Grace (33), Welsby (42), Walmsley (59) Goals: Coote (7,35,43,60) Drop Goals: Fages (84) Yellow cards: Naiqama (78) Hull Kingston Rovers (6) 20 Tries: Hadley (23), Kenny-Dowall (51), Ryan (73) Goals: Dagger (24,52,75,78) Referee: Jack Smith Ground: Totally Wicked Stadium ......................................................................... Saturday, September 12 fixtures (GMT) Catalans v Wigan (15:00) Group Regular Season