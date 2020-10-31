UPDATE 2-Super League summaries

Oct 30 (OPTA) - summaries from the Super League matches on Friday St Helens (6) 6 Tries: Coote (29) Goals: Coote (30) Wigan (4) 18 Tries: Bibby (33), Leuluai (53), French (62), Hastings (69) Goals: Hardaker (70) Yellow cards: Greenwood (78) Referee: Chris Kendall Ground: Totally Wicked Stadium ......................................................................... Warrington (8) 19 Tries: Clark (5,48), Gelling (57) Goals: Ratchford (7,39,50) Drop Goals: Widdop (73) Huddersfield (6) 12 Tries: Wardle (36), Gavet (41) Goals: Sezer (37,43) Yellow cards: Sezer (72) Referee: Robert Hicks Ground: Totally Wicked Stadium ......................................................................... Huddersfield (17:30) Castleford Ground: John Smith's Stadium ......................................................................... Warrington (17:30) Salford Ground: Totally Wicked Stadium ......................................................................... Sunday, November 1 fixtures (GMT) Wakefield v Leeds (14:00) Group Regular Season Monday, November 2 fixtures (GMT) Salford v Catalans (15:00) Group Regular Season