UPDATE 2-Super League summaries

Oct 23 (OPTA) - summaries from the Super League matches on Friday St Helens (22) 40 Tries: Simm (2,20,36), Taia (15), Fages (62), Naiqama (64), Smith (74) Goals: Coote (3,16,37,63,65,75) Yellow cards: Walmsley (10) Leeds (0) 8 Tries: Smith (51), Tindall (71) Referee: Liam Moore Ground: Totally Wicked Stadium ......................................................................... Wigan (30) 58 Tries: Powell (1,14), Farrell (16,55), French (25,34,65), Hastings (45), Gildart (50,77) Goals: Hardaker (2,15,17,26,36,46,57,66,78) Salford (6) 12 Tries: Watkins (29), Lolohea (42) Goals: Inu (31,44) Referee: Chris Kendall Ground: Totally Wicked Stadium ......................................................................... Saturday, October 24 fixtures (GMT) Leeds v Castleford (22:00) Group Regular Season Salford v St Helens (22:00) Group Regular Season Wakefield v Hull Kingston Rovers (22:00) Group Regular Season Sunday, October 25 fixtures (GMT) Wakefield v Hull Kingston Rovers (13:00) Group Regular Season Monday, October 26 fixtures (GMT) Salford v St Helens (16:30) Group Regular Season Catalans v Warrington (17:15) Group Regular Season Leeds v Castleford (18:45) Group Regular Season