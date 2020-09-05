UPDATE 2-Super League summaries

Sep 4 (OPTA) - summaries from the Super League matches on Friday Huddersfield (0) 6 Tries: Trout (46) Goals: Russell (47) St Helens (20) 54 Tries: Coote (3,61), Smith (12), Grace (24,55), McCarthy-Scarsbrook (49), Costello (58), Peyroux (68), Walmsley (70) Goals: Coote (4,14,25,29,50,56,59,69,71) Referee: Liam Moore Ground: Emerald Headingley Stadium ......................................................................... Warrington (19) 37 Tries: Cooper (10), Ashton (18), Mamo (35,45), Latu (59), Austin (77) Goals: Ratchford (11,20,37,46,60), Patton (78) Drop Goals: Austin (39) Hull (12) 12 Tries: Griffin (1), Tuimavave (30) Goals: Connor (2,31) Referee: Ben Thaler Ground: Emerald Headingley Stadium ......................................................................... Monday, September 7 fixtures (GMT) Catalans v Leeds (15:00)-postponed Group Regular Season