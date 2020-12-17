UPDATE 2-Swiss National Bank says expansive policy vital to battle COVID-19 downturn

* SNB brushes of U.S. criticism that it manipulates currency

* Central bank to exit coal investments from portfolio

* Says Swiss economic outlook has deteriorated (Recasts with comments from SNB, analyst, detail)

By John Revill

ZURICH, Dec 17 (Reuters) - The Swiss National Bank paid no heed to being branded a currency manipulator by the United States, promising on Thursday to continue an expansive monetary policy and forex interventions it said were vital to cushion the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

The central bank kept its policy interest rate locked at minus 0.75%, the world's lowest, and said it remained willing to buy foreign currencies "more strongly", as unanimously forecast by economists in a Reuters poll.

The SNB said it had already made "considerable" foreign exchange purchases this year to relieve pressure on the franc, which has attracted safe-haven inflows during the crisis.

During the first half of 2020, it bought 90 billion Swiss francs ($101.94 billion) worth of foreign currencies, dwarfing the level of interventions in previous years.

Those interventions have brought the SNB into the cross-hairs of the U.S. Treasury, which labelled Switzerland a currency manipulator on Wednesday.

But SNB Chairman Thomas Jordan was unrepentant, saying the measures were necessary to stem rising upward pressure on the franc.

"This pressure is especially high in periods of uncertainty, and a strong appreciation would weigh particularly heavily on the economy in the crisis," Jordan told a news conference.

"We have therefore made considerable foreign exchange purchases this year to maintain appropriate monetary conditions," he said.

The SNB said the second COVID-19 wave had triggered a deterioration in the Swiss economic outlook, at least in the short term, although the latest restrictions on public life had not reduced output as much as earlier in the year.

It now expected Swiss gross domestic product to decline 3% this year, better than the 5% drop forecast in September. In its first view for 2021, the central bank said it expects an improvement of 2.5% to 3%.

"The recovery thus remains incomplete," Jordan said.

Inflation is still expected to remain sluggish, rising only to 0.2% in 2022. In its longest-range forecast, the SNB expects a rate of only 0.5% in the third quarter of 2023, towards the lower end of its 0% to 2% target range.

The SNB also said it will take climate change into account in its investments, Jordan said, excluding coal companies from the massive range of holdings it built up during its campaign to restrain the franc.

Analysts expect the SNB to remain undeterred by U.S. pressure.

"It is the right signal to send. An independent central bank should not have to justify its monetary policy decision," said Karsten Junius, chief economist at J.Safra Sarasin.

"With all inflation rates negative and trade-weighted exchange rates higher than a year ago, we don't think that the SNB should pursue a different strategy regarding the FX interventions than it currently does."

($1 = 0.8829 Swiss francs) (Reporting by John Revill; editing by Michael Shields, Larry King)