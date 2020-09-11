UPDATE 2-Tirreno-Adriatico Results - Stage 5

Sep 11 (Gracenote) - Results for Stage 5, Tirreno-Adriatico on Friday. Stage 5 Norcia to Sassotetto, 202 km, Road race. Overall leader Simon Yates ENG (Mitchelton - Scott) Stage winners 1 Simon Yates ENG (Mitchelton - Scott) 2 Geraint Thomas WAL (INEOS Grenadiers) 3 Rafal Majka POL (BORA - hansgrohe) Following stages : Sep 12-Stage 6 Castelfidardo to Senigallia, 175 km, Road race. Sep 13-Stage 7 Pieve Torina to Loreto, 181 km, Road race. Sep 14-Stage 8 San Benedetto del Tronto to San Benedetto del Tronto, 10.1 km, Individual time trial.