UPDATE 2-Tirreno-Adriatico Summaries - Stage 3

Sep 9 (Gracenote) - Results from Stage 3, Tirreno-Adriatico on Wednesday. Stage 3 Follonica to Saturnia, 217 km. Men's elite road race. Wind direction: S. Wind speed: 2km/h. Stage winners 1. Michael Woods (CAN) EF Pro Cycling 5:19:46 2. Rafal Majka (POL) BORA - hansgrohe +1 3. Wilco Kelderman (NED) Team Sunweb +20 4. Patrick Konrad (AUT) BORA - hansgrohe " 5. Aleksander Vlasov (RUS) Astana Pro Team " 6. Luca Pacioni (ITA) Androni Giocattoli - " Sidermec 7. Tanel Kangert (EST) EF Pro Cycling " 8. Fausto Masnada (ITA) Deceuninck - Quick-Step " 9. Jakob Fuglsang (DEN) Astana Pro Team " 10. Geraint Thomas (GBR) INEOS Grenadiers " 11. Simon Yates (GBR) Mitchelton - Scott " 12. Mathieu van der Poel (NED) Alpecin - Fenix +33 13. Giovanni Visconti (ITA) Vini Zabù - KTM " 14. Andrea Vendrame (ITA) AG2R La Mondiale " 15. Simon Clarke (AUS) EF Pro Cycling " 16. Sam Oomen (NED) Team Sunweb " 17. Alex Aranburu (ESP) Astana Pro Team " Overall leaders 1. Michael Woods (CAN) EF Pro Cycling 13:19:24 2. Rafal Majka (POL) BORA - hansgrohe +5 3. Wilco Kelderman (NED) Team Sunweb +26 4. Luca Pacioni (ITA) Androni Giocattoli - +30 Sidermec 5. Geraint Thomas (GBR) INEOS Grenadiers " 6. Patrick Konrad (AUT) BORA - hansgrohe " 7. Fausto Masnada (ITA) Deceuninck - Quick-Step " 8. Tanel Kangert (EST) EF Pro Cycling " 9. Simon Yates (GBR) Mitchelton - Scott " 10. Aleksander Vlasov (RUS) Astana Pro Team " 11. Jakob Fuglsang (DEN) Astana Pro Team " 12. Mathieu van der Poel (NED) Alpecin - Fenix +43