UPDATE 2-Tirreno-Adriatico Summaries - Stage 5

Sep 11 (Gracenote) - Results from Stage 5, Tirreno-Adriatico on Friday. Stage 5 Norcia to Sassotetto, 202 km. Men's elite road race. Wind direction: NE. Wind speed: 2km/h. Stage winners 1. Simon Yates (GBR) Mitchelton - Scott 5:30:43 2. Geraint Thomas (GBR) INEOS Grenadiers +35 3. Rafal Majka (POL) BORA - hansgrohe " 4. Aleksander Vlasov (RUS) Astana Pro Team +39 5. Wilco Kelderman (NED) Team Sunweb +54 6. James Knox (GBR) Deceuninck - Quick-Step +58 7. Fausto Masnada (ITA) Deceuninck - Quick-Step +1:00 8. Jai Hindley (AUS) Team Sunweb +1:05 9. Gianluca Brambilla (ITA) Trek - Segafredo +1:11 10. Louis Meintjes (RSA) NTT Pro Cycling Team +1:46 11. Michael Woods (CAN) EF Pro Cycling " Overall leaders 1. Simon Yates (GBR) Mitchelton - Scott 23:36:59 2. Rafal Majka (POL) BORA - hansgrohe +16 3. Geraint Thomas (GBR) INEOS Grenadiers +39 4. Aleksander Vlasov (RUS) Astana Pro Team +49 5. Fausto Masnada (ITA) Deceuninck - Quick-Step +54 6. Wilco Kelderman (NED) Team Sunweb +1:00 7. James Knox (GBR) Deceuninck - Quick-Step +1:21 8. Michael Woods (CAN) EF Pro Cycling +1:22 9. Gianluca Brambilla (ITA) Trek - Segafredo +2:28 10. Jack Haig (AUS) Mitchelton - Scott +2:44