UPDATE 2-Tour de France Results - Stage 14

Sep 12 (Gracenote) - Results for Stage 14, Tour de France on Saturday. Stage 14 Clermont-Ferrand to Lyon, 194 km, Road race. Overall leader Primož Roglic SLO (Jumbo - Visma) Stage winners 1 Søren Kragh DEN (Team Sunweb) 2 Luka Mezgec SLO (Mitchelton - Scott) 3 Simone Consonni ITA (Cofidis) Following stages : Sep 13-Stage 15 Lyon to Col du Grand Colombier, 174.5 km, Road race. Sep 15-Stage 16 La Tour-du-Pin to Côte 2000, 164 km, Road race. Sep 16-Stage 17 Grenoble to Col de la Loze, 170 km, Road race. Sep 17-Stage 18 Méribel to La Roche-sur-Foron, 175 km, Road race. Sep 18-Stage 19 Bourg-en-Bresse to Champagnole, 166.5 km, Road race. Sep 19-Stage 20 Lure to La Planche des Belles Filles, 36.2 km, Individual time trial. Sep 20-Stage 21 Mantes-la-Jolie to Paris, 122 km, Road race.