UPDATE 2-Tour de France Summaries - Stage 3

Aug 31 (Gracenote) - Results from Stage 3, Tour de France on Monday. Stage 3 Nice to Sisteron, 198 km. Men's elite road race. Wind direction: S. Wind speed: 3km/h. Route profile: semi-mountain. Finish profile: flat. Stage winners 1. Caleb Ewan (AUS) Lotto - Soudal 5:17:42 2. Sam Bennett (IRL) Deceuninck - Quick-Step " 3. Giacomo Nizzolo (ITA) NTT Pro Cycling Team " 4. Hugo Hofstetter (FRA) Israel Start-Up Nation " 5. Peter Sagan (SVK) BORA - hansgrohe " 6. Edward Theuns (BEL) Trek - Segafredo " 7. Cees Bol (NED) Team Sunweb " 8. Matteo Trentin (ITA) CCC Team " 9. Bryan Coquard (FRA) B&B Hotels - Vital Concept " 10. Niccolò Bonifazio (ITA) Total Direct Energie " 11. Luka Mezgec (SLO) Mitchelton - Scott " 12. Tom Van Asbroeck (BEL) Israel Start-Up Nation " 13. Jonas Koch (GER) CCC Team " 14. Jack Bauer (NZL) Mitchelton - Scott " 15. Alexander Kristoff (NOR) UAE Team Emirates " 16. Hugo Houle (CAN) Astana Pro Team " 17. Marc Soler (ESP) Movistar Team " 18. Alexey Lutsenko (KAZ) Astana Pro Team " 19. Jasper Stuyven (BEL) Trek - Segafredo " 20. Simone Consonni (ITA) Cofidis " Overall leaders 1. Julian Alaphilippe (FRA) Deceuninck - Quick-Step 13:59:17 2. Adam Yates (GBR) Mitchelton - Scott +4 3. Marc Hirschi (SUI) Team Sunweb +7 4. Tadej Pogacar (SLO) UAE Team Emirates +17 5. Sergio Higuita (COL) EF Pro Cycling " 6. Davide Formolo (ITA) UAE Team Emirates " 7. Egan Bernal (COL) INEOS Grenadiers " 8. Tom Dumoulin (NED) Jumbo - Visma " 9. Esteban Chaves (COL) Mitchelton - Scott " 10. Guillaume Martin (FRA) Cofidis " 11. Richard Carapaz (ECU) INEOS Grenadiers " 12. Primož Roglic (SLO) Jumbo - Visma " 13. Greg Van Avermaet (BEL) CCC Team " 14. Nairo Quintana (COL) Team Arkéa - Samsic " 15. Alexey Lutsenko (KAZ) Astana Pro Team " 16. Emanuel Buchmann (GER) BORA - hansgrohe " 17. Alberto Bettiol (ITA) EF Pro Cycling " 18. Pierre Latour (FRA) AG2R La Mondiale " 19. Bauke Mollema (NED) Trek - Segafredo " 20. Enric Mas (ESP) Movistar Team "