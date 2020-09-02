UPDATE 2-Tour de France Summaries - Stage 5

Sep 2 (Gracenote) - Results from Stage 5, Tour de France on Wednesday. Stage 5 Gap to Privas, 183 km. Men's elite road race. Wind direction: S. Wind speed: 2km/h. Route profile: flat. Finish profile: flat. Stage winners 1. Wout van Aert (BEL) Jumbo - Visma 4:21:22 2. Cees Bol (NED) Team Sunweb " 3. Sam Bennett (IRL) Deceuninck - Quick-Step " 4. Peter Sagan (SVK) BORA - hansgrohe " 5. Jasper Stuyven (BEL) Trek - Segafredo " 6. Luka Mezgec (SLO) Mitchelton - Scott " 7. Bryan Coquard (FRA) B&B Hotels - Vital Concept " 8. Caleb Ewan (AUS) Lotto - Soudal " 9. Clément Venturini (FRA) AG2R La Mondiale " 10. Hugo Hofstetter (FRA) Israel Start-Up Nation " 11. Giacomo Nizzolo (ITA) NTT Pro Cycling Team " 12. Christophe Laporte (FRA) Cofidis " 13. Casper Pedersen (DEN) Team Sunweb " 14. Alexander Kristoff (NOR) UAE Team Emirates " 15. Hugo Houle (CAN) Astana Pro Team " Overall leaders 1. Julian Alaphilippe (FRA) Deceuninck - Quick-Step 22:27:26 2. Adam Yates (GBR) Mitchelton - Scott +4 3. Primož Roglic (SLO) Jumbo - Visma +7 4. Tadej Pogacar (SLO) UAE Team Emirates +11 5. Guillaume Martin (FRA) Cofidis +13 6. Egan Bernal (COL) INEOS Grenadiers +17 7. Tom Dumoulin (NED) Jumbo - Visma " 8. Nairo Quintana (COL) Team Arkéa - Samsic " 9. Esteban Chaves (COL) Mitchelton - Scott " 10. Miguel Ángel López (COL) Astana Pro Team "