UPDATE 2-Trump says no decision on Election Night venue

(Adds comment from Eric Trump)

WASHINGTON, Oct 30 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday there has been no final decision on where he will spend Election Night.

"We haven't made a determination. We have certain rules and regulations, you know," Trump told reporters at the White House before leaving on a campaign trip.

The New York Times reported that the Republican president dropped plans to appear at the Trump International Hotel in Washington and will likely watch the returns from the White House on Tuesday evening.

Trump faces Democratic challenger Joe Biden in the Nov. 3 contest.

In an interview on Fox News Channel, Eric Trump was asked if a report that a planned election night party at Trump International Hotel in Washington had been canceled was true.

"No," he replied. "We're thinking about moving it actually over to the White House. We're looking at that right now."

The city has said the streets on blocks around the White House will be closed to parking on Election Day and the following day, with intermittent street closures possible.

"So we have a hotel I don't know if you're allowed to use it or not," Trump said. "But I know the mayor has shut down Washington, D.C., and if that's the case, we'll probably stay here or pick another location."

He said he may be traveling on Election Day. (Reporting by Steve Holland and Doina Chiacu; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Jonathan Oatis)