BERLIN, Dec 1 (Reuters) - At least two people were killed and several others injured on Tuesday when they were hit by a car in the Western German city of Trier, police said.

Public broadcaster SWR reported that the driver had been detained by police after the incident in a pedestrian area of the city.

