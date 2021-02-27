UPDATE 2-UAE Tour Summaries - Stage 7

Feb 27 (Gracenote) - Results from Stage 7, UAE Tour on Saturday. Stage 7 Yas Island to Abu Dhabi, 147 km. Men's elite road race. Wind speed: 2km/h. Stage winners 1. Caleb Ewan (AUS) Lotto - Soudal 3:18:29 2. Sam Bennett (IRL) Deceuninck - Quick-Step " 3. Phil Bauhaus (GER) Bahrain Victorious " 4. Michael Mørkøv (DEN) Deceuninck - Quick-Step " 5. Cees Bol (NED) Team DSM " 6. André Greipel (GER) Israel Start-Up Nation " 7. Andrea Vendrame (ITA) AG2R - Citroën Team " 8. Luka Mezgec (SLO) Team BikeExchange " 9. Riccardo Minali (ITA) Intermarché - Wanty - " Gobert Matériaux 10. Yevgeniy Gidich (KAZ) Astana - Premier Tech "