UPDATE 2-UEFA Champions League Summaries

Sep 16 (OPTA) - Summaries for the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday (start times are CET) 3rd Qualifying Round ................................................................. Omonia Nicosia (1) 5 Scorers: M. Lüftner 31 Yellow card: Hubočan 52, Á. Lang 63, Jordi Gómez 83, Kousoulos 91, Sene 110 Subs used: Sene 65 (Kakoullis), Kousoulos 93 (Hubočan), Loizou 98 (Papoulis), Asante 118 (Thiago Santos) Crvena Zvezda (1) 3 Scorers: M. Ivanić 45 Yellow card: Sanogo 14, Katai 52, Milunović 116, Gajić 117 Subs used: Jovančić 81 (Ivanić), Falcinelli 89 (Vukanović), Ž. Gavrić 101 (Katai), Gajić 105 (Rodić) At full time: 1-1 After extra time: 1-1 Penalty shootout: 4-2 Referee: Chris Kavanagh Omonia Nicosia win 5-3 on penalties ................................................................. Qarabağ in play Molde ................................................................. Ferencváros (1) 2 Scorers: G. Lovrencsics 2, M. Uzuni 65 Yellow card: Boli 67, Nguen 78, Frimpong 79, Ćivić 87 Subs used: Botka 25 (Lovrencsics), Isael 68 (Boli), Frimpong 73 (Kovačević) Dinamo Zagreb (1) 1 Scorers: M. Uzuni 23og Yellow card: Gojak 61, Jakić 81, Petković 82 Subs used: Jakić 60 (Majer), Gavranović 71 (Gojak), Ivanušec 72 (Oršić) Referee: Tobias Stieler ................................................................. Maccabi Tel Aviv (0) 1 Scorers: D. Biton 50pen Yellow card: Kandil 42, Blackman 76, Rikan 95 Subs used: Blackman 57 (Shechter), Rikan 65 (Golasa), Cohen 82 (Biton) Dinamo Brest (0) 0 Yellow card: Kislyak 49, Sedko 94 Subs used: Pavlovets 62 (Khacheridi), Savitskiy 70 (Gordeychuk), Bykov 86 (Milevskii) Referee: Davide Massa ................................................................. Midtjylland in play Young Boys .................................................................